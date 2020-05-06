13:10
Risk of coronavirus transmission increasing in Kyrgyzstan

Epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan is tense, a decrease in the number of infected has not yet been observed. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, due to the fact that some requirements have been eased in the country, people began to neglect sanitary standards. «We observe a large number of people on the streets, trade outlets began to work actively. Thus, the risk of transmission is increasing. You have to listen to recommendations. Social distancing is able to slow down transmission. If everyone continues to neglect these rules, we will be forced to cancel the concessions and return to the regime in which we lived before,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev noted that 275 objects of economic activity have been checked for compliance with sanitary standards as of today in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 871 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, 614 infected have recovered, 12 people have died.
