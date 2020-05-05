USA has highest coronavirus death toll in the world

The number of people who died from coronavirus as of today is 251,510 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists says.

During the day, the death toll grew by 4,040. At least 68,922 people died in the USA, 29,079 — in Italy, 28,809 — in Great Britain, 25,428 — in Spain, and 25,204 — in France.

In total, 3,582,469 people got infected with coronavirus. The number of infected grew by 75,740 people for a day. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,180,288), Spain (218,011), Italy (211,938), the UK (191,832), France (169,583), Germany (166,152) and Russia (145,268).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus is close to 1,200,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 37,302 people.

At least 843 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,049 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,189 — in Uzbekistan, 230 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.