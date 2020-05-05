12:46
Ethnic Kyrgyz in Jerge-Tal (Tajikistan) ask for help in fight against COVID-19

Ethnic Kyrgyz in Jerge-Tal district of Tajikistan ask to assist them in the fight against coronavirus. Their representative Akim Kozhoev told.

According to him, the first cases of coronavirus infection in the region were registered a week ago, but no assistance was rendered to them so far.

«Two infected died, several people are in serious condition. There are no relevant specialists in the district hospital; the only infectious disease specialist contracted the virus. Doctors have no personal protective equipment. There is a lack of medicines in pharmacies,» Akim Kozhoev told.

Tajikistan has not reported COVID-19 cases for a long time, officially confirming the facts of the virus on April 30 only. The number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has reached 230 people for a few days.
