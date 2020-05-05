12:46
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Ukraine, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic

At least 29 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned to Bishkek from Ukraine, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The citizens arrived in Kazakhstan by a commercial charter flight Kiev — Budapest — Taraz.

«The Kyrgyzstanis were transported from Taraz to Bishkek by special transport,» the ministry told.

The Foreign Ministry said that citizens have returned home thanks to interaction with the Kazakh side.

«The search for possible ways to return citizens of Kyrgyzstan from foreign countries, including with the support and assistance of partner countries, continues,» the Foreign Ministry added.
link: https://24.kg/english/151918/
views: 132
Print
Related
Kazakhstan ready to let citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Sol-Iletsk through
1,500 citizens of Kyrgyzstan come from abroad for two weeks
Another charter flight from Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to arrive in Bishkek from Yekaterinburg, the UAE within 2 weeks
Government allocates 15 million soms to support Kyrgyzstanis abroad
Problems with housing, food of Kyrgyzstanis stuck in Russia, UAE to be solved
Some stuck abroad Kyrgyzstanis to be returned to homeland before summer
Foreign Ministry evacuates over 2,000 Kyrgyzstanis from different countries
Foreign Ministry not plan to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from abroad
4,769 people returned to Kyrgyzstan by charter flights since March 20
Popular
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek
26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total 26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total
Eight roadblocks removed, three relocated in Bishkek Eight roadblocks removed, three relocated in Bishkek
5 May, Tuesday
12:29
USA has highest coronavirus death toll in the world USA has highest coronavirus death toll in the world
12:09
Centerra Gold Inc. announces dividend of C$ 0.04 per share
12:02
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Constitution Day
11:56
Osh city budget losses reach 64.5 million soms in April
11:48
Ethnic Kyrgyz in Jerge-Tal (Tajikistan) ask for help in fight against COVID-19