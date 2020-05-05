Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Ukraine, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic

At least 29 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned to Bishkek from Ukraine, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The citizens arrived in Kazakhstan by a commercial charter flight Kiev — Budapest — Taraz.

«The Kyrgyzstanis were transported from Taraz to Bishkek by special transport,» the ministry told.

The Foreign Ministry said that citizens have returned home thanks to interaction with the Kazakh side.

«The search for possible ways to return citizens of Kyrgyzstan from foreign countries, including with the support and assistance of partner countries, continues,» the Foreign Ministry added.