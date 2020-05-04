18:28
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to gather for meeting on May 6

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will hold a regular meeting on May 6. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The deputies will hear information from the government on measures to eliminate the effects of mudflows in Batken and Jalal-Abad regions of the country.

According to preliminary calculations, the damage from mudflows in Leilek district amounted to more than 69 million soms. The mudflow hit the district on May 2, flooding residential buildings and a kindergarten.

Another mudflow hit several villages in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region yesterday, houses and internal roads of the district were also flooded.
