Seven law enforcement officers hospitalized with coronavirus in Bishkek

Seven law enforcement officers were hospitalized in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek yesterday. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, 20 cases were previously registered. «Half of them have already been discharged. But new patients were registered yesterday,» she said.

At least 830 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 4. At least 216 of them are medical workers.
