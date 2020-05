At least 9 more medical workers got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, COVID-19 was confirmed in two doctors in Jalal-Abad region, in 6 — in Bishkek, and one — in Naryn region.

In total, 216 medical workers tested positive for coronavirus in the country, 139 of them have been discharged.

At least 830 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 4.