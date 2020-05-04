12:22
Man taken into custody in Naryn region for attempt to shoot his wife dead

Police arrested a man suspected of attempted murder of his wife in At-Bashi district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The man attempted to shoot his wife dead with IZH-18 gun. In addition, the man took a stone and hit the victim in the head.

«The woman is currently in the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital. The At-Bashi District Court chose a preventive measure in form of detention in a pre-trial detention center for the suspect,» the law enforcers said.
