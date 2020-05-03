21:08
At least 67% of people infected with coronavirus have no symptoms in Kyrgyzstan

At least 67 percent of people infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan have no symptoms. Zuridin Nurmatov, head of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Control over Viral Infections, said at a briefing today.

According to him, these are the data of laboratory studies.

«People are admitted to the hospital in two cases: if there are clinical indicators and epidemiological indications. It is necessary to understand that even if there are no symptoms now, they may appear later,» Zuridin Nurmatov said.

He added that some countries practice treatment at home, but patients are hospitalized in Kyrgyzstan. Such measures are taken because of local mindset.
