New COVID-19 cases not to be registered daily by end of May in Kyrgyzstan

«We hope that the incidence of coronavirus will decrease, and new cases of coronavirus will not be registered daily at the end of May,» Zuridin Nurmatov, head of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Control over Viral Infections, said at a briefing today.

According to him, it was initially forecast that the peak incidence would be on April 20-24. In fact, the peak was registered from April 11 to April 20, that is, a week and a half earlier than predicted. The representative of the Ministry of Health is sure that this is due to the introduction of quarantine and observance by the population of preventive measures. In addition, mortality rates are also low compared to other countries.

«An analysis of the incidence shows that starting from the fifth week after the outbreak there has been a decrease in the incidence rate in the southern regions. As for Osh city, the decline began from the sixth week, from about April 20. A decrease in the incidence rate in the northern regions began from the sixth week — April 17-20. The exception is At- Bashi district of Naryn region, but there have not been any new cases of coronavirus over the past five days,» the expert said.

«A decrease in coronavirus infection cases has been registered since the fifth week in general in the republic. So, for example, from April 23 to April 28, at least 96 new cases were registered compared to 146 in the period from April 17 to April 22. Over the past five days, 87 cases have been reported. We expect that the incidence rate will continue to decline further,» Zuridin Nurmatov said.

Up to date, 795 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Most of the infected have recovered.