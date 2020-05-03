19:37
Family of doctor died of coronavirus to get compensation of 1 million soms

Family of the head of the Family Medicine Center No. 3 in Bishkek, who died from coronavirus, will be paid compensation in the amount of 1 million soms. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, an appropriate government order is being drawn up.

«The doctor was in contact with one employee of the FMC. After the diagnosis was confirmed, the patient was hospitalized to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. Zhuzum Kokumbaeva was diagnosed with bilateral coronavirus infection, bilateral pneumonia, and cerebral edema. The deceased also had concomitant diseases — cardiosclerosis, hypertension,» Ainura Akmatova said.
