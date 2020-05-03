Number of infected with coronavirus close to 3.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 83,244 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 3,427,343 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,132,539), Spain (216,582), Italy (209,328), Germany (164,967), France (168,518) and the UK (183,500).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,000,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 39,770 people.

At least 243,829 people died from the virus (growth by 5,166 people for a day), including 28,710 people — in Italy, 28,131 — in the UK and 24,729 — in France.

At least 795 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 3,857 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,118 — in Uzbekistan, 76 — in Tajikistan, in Russia — 124,054.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.