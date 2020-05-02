1 mln soms transferred from China to special account for fight against COVID-19

Construction and Decoration Materials Association of China handed over personal protective equipment to medical personnel in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.
«On behalf of the chairman of this association and the LF Charity Foundation, 1 million soms were transferred to the special account of the capital’s City Hall for fight against coronavirus. The funds will be allocated for humanitarian support of mothers of many children through the Social Development Department,» the City Hall reported.