1 mln soms transferred from China to special account for fight against COVID-19

Construction and Decoration Materials Association of China handed over personal protective equipment to medical personnel in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan, Du Dewen, handed over 10,000 medical masks, 300 goggles, 200 suits, 200 medical caps and 30 non-contact infrared thermometers. The PPE will be distributed between the Healthcare Department of Bishkek and the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance.

«On behalf of the chairman of this association and the LF Charity Foundation, 1 million soms were transferred to the special account of the capital’s City Hall for fight against coronavirus. The funds will be allocated for humanitarian support of mothers of many children through the Social Development Department,» the City Hall reported.