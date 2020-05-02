Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 87,253 people for a day

Number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 87,253 over the last 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 3,344,099 people are infected with coronavirus globally. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,103,781), Spain (213,435), Italy (207,428), France (167,305), the UK (178,685) and Germany (164,077).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,000,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 38,589 people.

At least 238,663 people died from the virus (growth by 5,275 people per day), including 28,236 people — in Italy, 27,510 — in the UK, and 24,594 — in France.

At least 769 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 3,597 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,086 — in Uzbekistan, 114,431 — in Russia, 15 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.