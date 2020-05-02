13:08
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 87,253 people for a day

Number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 87,253 over the last 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 3,344,099 people are infected with coronavirus globally. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,103,781), Spain (213,435), Italy (207,428), France (167,305), the UK (178,685) and Germany (164,077).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,000,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 38,589 people.

At least 238,663 people died from the virus (growth by 5,275 people per day), including 28,236 people — in Italy, 27,510 — in the UK, and 24,594 — in France.

At least 769 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 3,597 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,086 — in Uzbekistan, 114,431 — in Russia, 15 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/151704/
views: 117
Print
Related
Two more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 23 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 769 in total
At least 3,139 people contact COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan
Civil society demands regular reports on spending on fight against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan has reserve for conducting 45,000 COVID-19 tests
102 children under 15 years old get infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Three more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 504 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 62,960 people for a day
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
2 May, Saturday
12:31
Avalanches descend in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches descend in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan
12:19
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 87,253 people for a day
12:01
Almazbek Atambayev needs hospitalization due to critically low blood pressure
11:44
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
11:22
Two more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan