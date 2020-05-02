Two more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Two more medical workers got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, COVID-19 was confirmed in medical workers in Jalal-Abad region and in Osh city.

In total, 200 medical workers contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 122 of them have been already discharged from hospitals.

In total, 769 cases of coronavirus were detected in Kyrgyzstan as of May 2, 2020. Most of the patients have already been discharged from hospitals.