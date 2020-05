A total of 527 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing today.

Over the last day, 23 people were discharged from hospitals who had previously been diagnosed with coronavirus: 9 — in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 11 — Naryn region.

As of May 2, 2020, at least 769 cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan.