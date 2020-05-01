12:40
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 62,960 people for a day

Number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 62,960 over the last 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 3,256,846 people are infected with coronavirus globally. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,069,424), Spain (213,435), Italy (205,463), France (167,299), the UK (172,481) and Germany (163,009).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,000,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 42,034 people.

At least 233,388 people died from the virus (growth by 5,750 people per day), including 27,967 people — in Italy, 24,543 — in Spain and 26,771 — in the UK.

At least 756 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 3,402 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,039 — in Uzbekistan, 106,498 — in Russia, 15 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/151611/
views: 111
Print
Related
102 children under 15 years old get infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Three more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 504 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Ten more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 756 in total
First cases of coronavirus officially confirmed in Tajikistan
One in four coronavirus patients in Bishkek - resident of housing estate
Kyrgyz officials spent 500 mln soms from budget on fight against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 77,000 people for a day
At least 25 more patients recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 462 in total
Four more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
1 May, Friday
12:31
Eight roadblocks removed, three relocated in Bishkek Eight roadblocks removed, three relocated in Bishkek
11:55
102 children under 15 years old get infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
11:49
Three more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:43
At least 504 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:36
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 62,960 people for a day