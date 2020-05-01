Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 62,960 people for a day

Number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 62,960 over the last 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 3,256,846 people are infected with coronavirus globally. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,069,424), Spain (213,435), Italy (205,463), France (167,299), the UK (172,481) and Germany (163,009).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,000,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 42,034 people.

At least 233,388 people died from the virus (growth by 5,750 people per day), including 27,967 people — in Italy, 24,543 — in Spain and 26,771 — in the UK.

At least 756 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 3,402 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,039 — in Uzbekistan, 106,498 — in Russia, 15 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.