Some 36 people held accountable for violation of home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan

At least 36 people have been held accountable for violation of home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Mirlan Kanimetov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

«Eight citizens were held accountable under the Article 280 of the Criminal Code «Violation of Sanitary and Epidemiological Rules», and one citizen — under the Article 281 (Concealment or Distortion of Information about Circumstances Creating Danger to People.) Six people were brought to justice under the Article 127 (Violation of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Rules) of the Code of Misconduct, materials on them were sent to the court. At least 21 people have been prosecuted under the Article 293 (Violation of Procedure for Implementation of Decision, Order or Requirement of Authorized Body) of the Code of Violations, they were fined 3,000 soms,» the Deputy Minister informed.

Work of mobile teams in the foci of infection was discussed. They have already examined over 107,000 houses and more than 560,000 citizens.