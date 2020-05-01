11:04
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Some 36 people held accountable for violation of home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan

At least 36 people have been held accountable for violation of home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Mirlan Kanimetov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

«Eight citizens were held accountable under the Article 280 of the Criminal Code «Violation of Sanitary and Epidemiological Rules», and one citizen — under the Article 281 (Concealment or Distortion of Information about Circumstances Creating Danger to People.) Six people were brought to justice under the Article 127 (Violation of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Rules) of the Code of Misconduct, materials on them were sent to the court. At least 21 people have been prosecuted under the Article 293 (Violation of Procedure for Implementation of Decision, Order or Requirement of Authorized Body) of the Code of Violations, they were fined 3,000 soms,» the Deputy Minister informed.

Work of mobile teams in the foci of infection was discussed. They have already examined over 107,000 houses and more than 560,000 citizens.
link: https://24.kg/english/151589/
views: 107
Print
Related
Six Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for violation of home quarantine
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan tells about second quarantine
Country's economy to recover quickly after quarantine is lifted, expert believes
At least 29,827 people are in home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
255 mobile teams oversee people in home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
Home quarantined monitoring system launched in Kyrgyzstan
Work at quarantine posts in border areas stepped up in Batken region
Number of domestic violence cases grows due to quarantine
At least 144 doctors on duty at quarantine posts in Bishkek
272 mobile teams of doctors monitor quarantined in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
1 May, Friday
10:24
Ten more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 756 in total Ten more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan,...
10:08
Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin contracts coronavirus
09:55
Some 36 people held accountable for violation of home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
09:39
About 389,400 tons of fuel delivered to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2020
09:34
WHO donates Kyrgyzstan personal protective equipment for medical workers
30 April, Thursday
17:58
First cases of coronavirus officially confirmed in Tajikistan
17:44
Bishkek's budget could lose over 1 billion soms by the end of 2020
17:38
One in four coronavirus patients in Bishkek - resident of housing estate