Kyrgyz officials spent 500 mln soms from budget on fight against coronavirus

Kyrgyzstan has allocated 700 million soms from the budget for the fight against coronavirus. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, 500 million soms of the sum have been spent.

«At least 215 million soms have been allocated to the Ministry of Health for purchase of personal protective equipment and other necessary medicines, to the Ministry of Emergencies — 300 million soms, to the veterinary service — 3 million, to the regions — 27 million,» the head of the Cabinet said.

Recall, 195 doctors got infected with coronavirus as of today in Kyrgyzstan.
