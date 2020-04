Four more doctors got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, COVID-19 was confirmed in a total of 195 doctors, 105 were discharged from hospitals.

«One new case was registered in Bishkek, 2 — in Chui region, 1 — in Osh region,» she said.

As of April 30, 2020, at least 746 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan.