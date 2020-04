A 24-year-old man died after his car fell off a cliff in Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The traffic accident occurred on April 28 at about 22.00 in Baytik village.

«Toyota Prado car with driver inside fell off a cliff. A rescue team worked at the scene. The man was pulled out of the car and handed over to ambulance team. However, the victim died on the way to the hospital,» the Ministry of Emergencies reported.