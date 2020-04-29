21:42
Post offices of Bishkek not to work until May 11

Post offices of Kyrgyzpochtasy state enterprise in Bishkek will be closed from April 29 until May 11. Press service of the company reported.

Their work will resume on May 11. Recall, post offices in emergency zones were closed until delivery of social benefits from March 31 to April 8. The decision was made by the Emergency Response Center for combating the spread of coronavirus and elimination of its effects on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Post offices in the emergency areas resumed their work on April 9. Today, the Bishkek post office has completed work on delivery of pensions and benefits.
