Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan returns over 7,000 compatriots to homeland

The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan has returned 7,888 compatriots to their homeland. The First Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev told at a briefing.

According to him, despite all the difficulties, charter flights have been organized.

«Our citizens returned from Russia, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Egypt, Korea, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, India, Poland, France, Turkey and other countries. We recently returned our citizens from Afghanistan. The issue of return of our citizens from Moscow, Novosibirsk, Dubai and Turkey was very acute. Part of them were able to return through joint efforts. In total, we have returned 1,556 citizens by air and road. The issues of 126 cargo carriers that stay in countries with closed borders have been resolved,» Nuran Niyazaliev said.

He added that it was planned to organize Dubai — Bishkek charter flights on May 3 and May 10.

«More than 8,000 citizens would like to return to Kyrgyzstan. They are in 58 countries, including Europe, Asia, North America and Africa,» Nuran Niyazaliev added.