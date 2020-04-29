Foreign Ministry of China tells about work of experts assisting Kyrgyz doctors

A Chinese medical expert group completed its work in Kyrgyzstan on April 27 and returned to China. The Embassy of China in the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency about the results of the trip of specialists.

On April 28, at a regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, the Spokesman for the ministry, Geng Shuang, told about the group’s work in Kyrgyzstan.

According to Geng Shuang, the group included 10 specialists from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Over the past week, this group was at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus in Bishkek, visiting many hospitals, anti-epidemiological laboratories, medical centers, as well as holding meetings and consultations with Kyrgyz government officials and the heads of medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan, exchanging views and experiences with local specialists.

«Education and training has been organized for more than 15,000 employees of hospitals, polyclinics and the Family Medicine Centers, both locally and remotely via the Internet. All members of the group frankly shared with their Kyrgyz counterparts Chinese experience in combating COVID-19,» the diplomatic mission said.

Many recommendations of the Chinese specialists have been accepted and will be applied by the Kyrgyz side in further work on the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

According to Geng Shuang, the Chinese medical expert group proved by their actions the high level of Chinese-Kyrgyz relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, and also demonstrated the spirit of good neighborliness and friendly relations between China and Kyrgyzstan.

«The Government and the people of Kyrgyzstan highly appreciated the professionalism and responsibility for the work of Chinese specialists, and attached great importance to the contribution of the Chinese medical expert group to the Kyrgyz side’s struggle with COVID-19. Geng Shuang stressed that China and Kyrgyzstan are friendly neighbors connected by common mountains and rivers. The Chinese side is ready to continue rendering all possible assistance to the Kyrgyz side in the fight against COVID-19, as well as to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare. The Chinese side is convinced that, by common efforts and mutual support, China and Kyrgyzstan will certainly overcome the COVID-19 pandemic for the benefit of the peoples of both countries,» the Embassy of China in the Kyrgyz Republic informed.