Representative Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) donated sanitary-hygiene items and disinfectants to Kyrgyzstan. The UN reports.

According to the organization, the humanitarian assistance for 1,800 million soms was handed over to the Ministry of Emergencies and Family Medicine Centers in Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions.

«In particular, the Ministry of Emergencies received tablets and filters for water purification, 10-liter containers for water and soap. Mobile teams of medical workers of the Family Medicine Centers received soap,» the UN said.

Earlier, UNICEF has provided the Ministry of Emergencies with 680 protective suits and 2,000 pairs of rubber boots for a total of 2,620 million soms.