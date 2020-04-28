19:47
Every fifth citizen of Kyrgyzstan lost job in Russia due to coronavirus

About 20 percent of migrants from Kyrgyzstan have lost their jobs in Russia. Representative Office of the State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, most of the Kyrgyzstanis lost their jobs in the construction and finishing, catering, cleaning and industrial production sectors.

«The main problems of labor migrants during the pandemic are: inability to return to the Kyrgyz Republic, to send cargo 200, unpaid wages, absence of an employment contract between an employee and an employer,» the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan said.

As of today, 87,147 people have contracted novel coronavirus in Russia.
