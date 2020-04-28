Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 3 million globally

Number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 69,848 over the past 24 hours globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At least 3,041,517 people got infected with the virus all over the world. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (988,197), Spain (229,422), Italy (199,414), Germany (158,758), France (165,963) and the UK (158,348).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus is close to 900,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 28,131 people.

At least 211,167 people died from the virus (growth by 4,623 people for a day), including 26,977 people — in Italy, 23,521 — in Spain and 23,293 — in France.

At least 708 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 2,835 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,904 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 87,147. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.