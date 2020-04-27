21:49
USD 80.38
EUR 86.46
RUB 1.08
English

Doctor from Poland voices 3 reasons for infection of doctors with coronavirus

«There is a combination of several factors leading to infection of medical workers with COVID-19,» Michal Madejski, head of the group of medical specialists from Poland, said at a briefing.

According to him, these are three main factors that are well known throughout the world, including in Kyrgyzstan.

«First, the healthcare workers as a whole were not ready to manage patients with an infection called COVID-19. In the beginning, these were incomprehensible cases. The second are errors in the use of personal protective equipment. Many of us did not have knowledge or were not trained how to properly use PPE, and made some mistakes that led to the fact that doctors could become infected. The third is the behavior of healthcare workers. We had to minimize contacts, if we worked with COVID-positive patients,» he said.

There are 183 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
link: https://24.kg/english/151268/
views: 76
Print
Related
Quarantine helps fight spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Head of group of doctors from Poland tells about purpose of visit to Kyrgyzstan
CMIF announces amount of money allocated for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Medical workers of Kyrgyzstan need 184,000 protective suits, 128,000 respirators
Testing of cargo carriers for coronavirus to be stepped up in Kyrgyzstan
Four police officers placed in observation unit in Nooken
Almost all medical workers infected with COVID-19 in Ala-Buka recovered
Nearly 50,000 people recover from coronavirus for a day globally
No cases of reinfection with coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
At least 395 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total
Health Ministry: Kyrgyzstan reaches peak coronavirus incidence Health Ministry: Kyrgyzstan reaches peak coronavirus incidence
Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
27 April, Monday
21:13
Doctor from Poland voices 3 reasons for infection of doctors with coronavirus Doctor from Poland voices 3 reasons for infection of do...
21:05
Quarantine helps fight spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
20:59
Head of group of doctors from Poland tells about purpose of visit to Kyrgyzstan
20:50
Ten Kyrgyzstanis returned from Afghanistan
20:40
Winner of tender for E-passports announced in Kyrgyzstan