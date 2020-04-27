Doctor from Poland voices 3 reasons for infection of doctors with coronavirus

«There is a combination of several factors leading to infection of medical workers with COVID-19,» Michal Madejski, head of the group of medical specialists from Poland, said at a briefing.

According to him, these are three main factors that are well known throughout the world, including in Kyrgyzstan.

«First, the healthcare workers as a whole were not ready to manage patients with an infection called COVID-19. In the beginning, these were incomprehensible cases. The second are errors in the use of personal protective equipment. Many of us did not have knowledge or were not trained how to properly use PPE, and made some mistakes that led to the fact that doctors could become infected. The third is the behavior of healthcare workers. We had to minimize contacts, if we worked with COVID-positive patients,» he said.

There are 183 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.