Head of group of doctors from Poland tells about purpose of visit to Kyrgyzstan

A group of medical specialists from Poland completes its work in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the group Michal Madejski told at a briefing today.

Related news Doctors from Poland praise competence of Kyrgyz doctors

According to him, the Polish specialists have worked for several days at the Republican Infectious Disease Hospital in Bishkek, and then they left for the southern region of the country.

«Our team consists of eight people; these are paramedics with experience in emergency situations. All members have more than 10 years of experience in Poland and other parts of the world. They are a general practitioner specializing in infectious diseases, anesthetists, paramedics, a nurse,» the head of the group said.

Michal Madejski stressed that the group did not come to monitor or assess the work of Kyrgyz doctors, but to exchange knowledge and share experience.