CMIF announces amount of money allocated for treatment of COVID-19 patients

The head of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan, Elnura Boronbaeva, told a briefing today how much money has been spent on treatment of patients with coronavirus in the republic.

According to her, 3, 098 million soms have been spent on treatment of 165 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals. At least 5,264 million soms have been allocated for 1,794 people who stayed in observation units.

There are 695 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan, 183 of them are medical workers.