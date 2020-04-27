21:47
USD 80.38
EUR 86.46
RUB 1.08
English

Nearly 50,000 people recover from coronavirus for a day globally

The number of people who have got infected with coronavirus has grown by 74,024 over the past day globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 2,971,669 people contracted coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (965,783), Spain (226,629), Italy (197,675), Germany (157,770), France (162,220) and the UK (154,037).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus is close to 860,000. During the day, the figure grew by 48,802 people.

At least 206,544 people died from the virus (growth by 3,664 people for a day), including 26,644 people — in Italy, 23,190 — in Spain and 22,856 — in France.

At least 695 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 2,717 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,869 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 80,949. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/151215/
views: 275
Print
Related
Doctor from Poland voices 3 reasons for infection of doctors with coronavirus
CMIF announces amount of money allocated for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Medical workers of Kyrgyzstan need 184,000 protective suits, 128,000 respirators
Testing of cargo carriers for coronavirus to be stepped up in Kyrgyzstan
Four police officers placed in observation unit in Nooken
Almost all medical workers infected with COVID-19 in Ala-Buka recovered
No cases of reinfection with coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
At least 395 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two of newly infected COVID-19 patients came to Kyrgyzstan from Russia
Three more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total
Health Ministry: Kyrgyzstan reaches peak coronavirus incidence Health Ministry: Kyrgyzstan reaches peak coronavirus incidence
Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
27 April, Monday
21:13
Doctor from Poland voices 3 reasons for infection of doctors with coronavirus Doctor from Poland voices 3 reasons for infection of do...
21:05
Quarantine helps fight spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
20:59
Head of group of doctors from Poland tells about purpose of visit to Kyrgyzstan
20:50
Ten Kyrgyzstanis returned from Afghanistan
20:40
Winner of tender for E-passports announced in Kyrgyzstan