Nearly 50,000 people recover from coronavirus for a day globally

The number of people who have got infected with coronavirus has grown by 74,024 over the past day globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 2,971,669 people contracted coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (965,783), Spain (226,629), Italy (197,675), Germany (157,770), France (162,220) and the UK (154,037).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus is close to 860,000. During the day, the figure grew by 48,802 people.

At least 206,544 people died from the virus (growth by 3,664 people for a day), including 26,644 people — in Italy, 23,190 — in Spain and 22,856 — in France.

At least 695 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 2,717 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,869 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 80,949. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.