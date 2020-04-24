12:37
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 3 million people

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has reached 2,708,470 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

For a day, the figure grew by 79,943 people. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (868,945), Spain (213,024), Italy (189,973), Germany (153,129), France (159,460) and the UK (139,246).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus is close to 800,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 46,729 people.

At least 190,788 people died from the virus (growth by 7,364 people for a day), including 25,549 people — in Italy, 22,157 — in Spain and 21,856 — in France.

At least 656 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 2,289 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,758 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 62,773. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.

    
