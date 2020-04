At least 10 more doctors have contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the total number of the infected healthcare workers is 172 people throughout the republic. At least 50 of them are doctors.

Six health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Naryn region, 2 — in Osh region, 1 — in Osh city, 1 — in Bishkek.

Up to date, 656 confirmed COVID-19 cases are registered in Kyrgyzstan.