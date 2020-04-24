11:06
World Food Programme to support social inpatient institutions in Kyrgyzstan

Switzerland will support the UN World Food Programme in providing assistance to social inpatient institutions in Kyrgyzstan. The organization reports.

The grant amount is reportedly $ 196,500. The Programme will provide each social inpatient institution and boarding school with a three-month food ration, including 75 kilograms of enriched wheat flour and 8 liters of oil per person.

«Such assistance will ensure their access to balanced and nutritious meals, while giving them the possibility of prioritizing some of the available economic resources and use them for addressing other pressing needs such as health, sanitary and hygiene, protection,» the statement says.
World Food Programme to support social inpatient institutions in Kyrgyzstan
