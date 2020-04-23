19:51
System for laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 launched in Kyrgyzstan

System for mass laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

The premises were provided by the Ministry of Health at the production base of the laboratory for viral research and rare infections at the Republican Center for Quarantine and Highly Infectious Diseases.

In its turn, the laboratory of Bonetsky announced their readiness to conduct 3,055 free PCR tests for doctors and law enforcement officials.

Up to date, 631 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. At least 302 people have recovered and 8 died.
