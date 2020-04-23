18:20
Ministry of Emergencies deploys 12,000 observation beds

Up to date, the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan has deployed 12,000 additional beds in the observation units. The head of the ministry Zamirbek Askarov told at a briefing.

According to him, the Ministry of Emergencies is ready to provide 35,617 people with three meals a day.

«In addition, we carry out disinfection around the clock in sunny weather. Disinfection is temporarily suspended during rains. At least 200 units of equipment and more than 4,000 people are involved in the work. We have disinfected 886 roads since March 18,» Zamirbek Askarov said.
