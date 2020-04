An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan at 14.37 today. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Its epicenter was in Naryn region.

Shocks of magnitude 3 were felt in Dostuk village, magnitude 2.5 — in Kulanak, Zhan-Bulak villages, magnitude 2 — in Ylayli-Suu and Shoro villages.

No victims and destructions were reported.