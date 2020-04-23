State employees tested for coronavirus in Osh region

Employees of state and municipal administrations are tested for coronavirus in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Uzarbek Zhylkybaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the state employees belong to the category of contact persons.

«Employees of local government and law enforcement agencies work with different categories of the population. They helped doctors identify contact persons, in particular, who came from Umrah, who held events. Doctors and police officers themselves take tests. There is no shortage of rapid tests,» Uzarbek Zhylkybaev said.

Up to date, there are 631 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. At least 302 people have recovered and 8 died.