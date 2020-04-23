15:17
Housing conditions of Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Novosibirsk to be checked

Local authorities will carefully check housing conditions of the citizens of Kyrgyzstan who have arrived from Novosibirsk yesterday before placing them in 14-day home quarantine. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov gave such order.

According to him, all observation units in the regions should be ready to receive citizens.

«State bodies are working on organizing flights for return of compatriots to their homeland. It is necessary to ensure readiness of observation units for admitting citizens. Local authorities need to study the living conditions of the new arrivals from Novosibirsk and, if necessary, prepare observation places for them for proper observance of quarantine,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

Up to date, there are 631 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. At least 302 people have recovered and 8 died.
