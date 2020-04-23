Citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived from Turkey test positive for coronavirus

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who arrived from Turkey tested positive for coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, everyone with the confirmed diagnosis was hospitalized. The rest were placed in home quarantine.

The Ministry of Health has not yet specified the number of infected from among the arrivals from Turkey.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that doctors are examining those who arrived from Novosibirsk. They were placed under observation at Ak-Keme hotel.

Recall, an airplane with Kyrgyzstanis from Istanbul landed at Manas airport on April 17. All passengers were first placed under observation. At least 198 of them tested negative for coronavirus. Tests of the rest are still being conducted.