At least 45 doctors have recovered from coronavirus since its spread in the country. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, these are 16 doctors, 18 nurses, 8 hospital attendants and 3 employees responsible for housekeeping units.

There are 631 cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 162 doctors are among them.