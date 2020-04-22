Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans flight from Turkey for April 24

Istanbul — Bishkek flight is planned for April 24. Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey reports.

The charter plane TK4916 will take off from Ataturk Airport on April 24. Ticket costs €187.

«Kyrgyzstanis can leave according to a previously compiled list. First of all, citizens who arrived for treatment, mothers with children, and elderly people will get the tickets,» the Embassy said.

Diplomats ask citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who are in other cities of Turkey to send a car number and data of a driver who will deliver them to Istanbul to e-mail of the Embassy (kgembassy.tr@mfa.gov.kg).

«Transport communication was suspended from April 23 to April 26 in Turkey. In this regard, we turned to the authorities of the country to allow our citizens from other regions of Turkey to come to Istanbul. We ask you to send the necessary information to obtain a travel permit. You must arrive at the airport four hours before departure,» the Embassy informs.

People who arrived from Turkey on April 17 criticized the work of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan. According to them, due to the poor organization of the departure, many Kyrgyzstanis have missed the plane; the aircraft, designed for 350 seats, arrived in Bishkek half-empty.