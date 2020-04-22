Health Ministry explains rapid growth of infected with coronavirus in Bishkek

Rapid increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in Bishkek is associated with many observation units in the capital. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, cases of the infection in Bishkek are more often detected in citizens who were under observation.

«There are many observation units in Bishkek. We are working involving more and more medical staff. We understand that problems accumulate, we solve them as far as possible,» he said.

The highest number of 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Bishkek — 10. In total, 612 people have confirmed COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan as of today.