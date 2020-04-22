Kyrgyzstanis stuck in Novosibirsk to be able to leave for Bishkek today

Kyrgyzstanis who stuck in Novosibirsk city (Russia) will be able to leave for Bishkek today, on April 22. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The day before citizens of Kyrgyzstan asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Lavrov for assistance.

The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan stressed that the issue of return of compatriots to homeland has been worked out with the Russian side.

Citizens who have previously purchased tickets will be able to leave Novosibirsk on April 22.

The Russian Federation plans to evacuate its citizens from Kyrgyzstan. An agreement was reached with the Russian side on evacuation of compatriots from Novosibirsk by the same flight.

Recall, thousands of Kyrgyzstanis stuck in their places of residence and cannot return home, because many countries have suspended air traffic due to the threat of coronavirus spread.