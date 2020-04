At least 38 people who recovered from coronavirus were discharged from hospitals for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

At least 7 people have recovered in Bishkek, 2 — in Naryn region, 25 — in Osh region, 1- in Osh city, 3 — in Batken region.

«The number of discharged people is higher than of those hospitalized, this is a good trend,» he said.

In total, 254 people have been discharged.