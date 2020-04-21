Police initiate criminal case for concealing coronavirus in Osh city

Police opened another criminal case on the fact of concealing coronavirus in Osh city. The Commandant of Nookat, Kara-Suu districts and Osh city Malik Nurdinov told at a briefing.

According to him, the infected man arrived from Russia.

«According to the medical algorithm, we cannot disclose all the data of such people. In total, three criminal cases were opened: one — in Nookat district, two — in the southern capital. The man, hiding the disease, infected a member of his family. Ten more people are under observation because of him. The worst thing is that such people endanger not only themselves, but also their loved ones. I believe that this can be equated with betrayal,» Malik Nurdinov said.

As of today, there are 590 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 147 of them are doctors. Seven people have died, 216 have recovered.