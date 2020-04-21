11:26
Over 205,000 fruit tree saplings bought for forest enterprises in Kyrgyzstan

At least 205,904 saplings of fruit species of apple trees (summer and winter varieties), apricot and walnut were bought for Karakol and Chui forest enterprises. Press service of the State Forestry Agency of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The cost of the saplings is 4,080,240 soms. The money was allocated by the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility.

«At least 13 pilot forestry enterprises will have to carry out reforestation on a total area of ​​more than 700 hectares this year. In addition, in order to protect plantings from livestock and to contribute to the natural regeneration of forests in some forest areas, we are working on installation of fences,» the state agency said.
