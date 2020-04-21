09:55
Number of infected with coronavirus FMC No. 17 doctors rises to 8 people

A team of doctors from the Emergency Medicine Center took another medical worker from the Family Medicine Center No. 17 to the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital. The center’s endocrinologist was diagnosed with coronavirus. Chief Doctor of the FMC Gulnara Tashibekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, PCR analysis confirmed COVID-19 in her colleague.

Earlier it was reported that four doctors of FMC No. 17 were infected with coronavirus. The center was closed; the whole team is currently in isolation. Gulnara Tashibekova previously reported that doctors of the FMC No. 17 had contact with employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

Later, COVID-19 was confirmed in three more doctors of FMC No. 17.

One doctor out of eight physicians of the FMC infected with coronavirus is in intensive care unit.

Up to date, there are 568 cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 140 of them are medical workers.
