President gets acquainted with work of Bishkek City Hall on rendering assistance

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with activities of the Bishkek City Hall on providing assistance to socially vulnerable groups of the population during the state of emergency. Press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of state visited Bishkekpekarnya municipal enterprise, on the basis of which humanitarian aid is packaged and distributed among needy citizens in Oktyabrsky district of the capital.

Bishkek Mayor Aziz Surakmatov told that similar centers operate in all areas of the capital, a list of 85,000 families in need has been compiled. The municipality is proceeding to the second phase of supporting those in need. As of today, over 42,000 needy families of the capital and 2,500 families of Chui region living near Bishkek have been provided with food packages.

«This is a big test for public authorities. There were many flaws in Bishkek in the first days of quarantine. The shortcomings are eliminated now; the necessary work is gradually being carried out. Our capabilities are limited in comparison with other states, but we will have enough resources to support our citizens in this difficult time,» he said.
