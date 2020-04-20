15:37
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 2.5 million people

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has reached 2,404,701 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

For a day, the figure grew by 75,471 people. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (759,467), Spain (198,674), Italy (178,972), Germany (145,742), France (154,098) and the UK (121,172).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 600,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 29,481 people.

At least 165,229 people died from the virus (growth by 4,523 people for a day), including 23,660 people — in Italy, 20,453 — in Spain and 19,718 — in France.

At least 568 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,676 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,565 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 42,853. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
